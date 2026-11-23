Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday (Nov 23) hailed India-Nepal ties as "as strong as the Himalayas and as vast as the ocean" after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The visit marks Shah's first foreign trip since taking office in Kathmandu in March.

The two leaders also jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

Modi hails shared history, cultural ties

Addressing a joint press conference, Modi said he sensed Shah's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties during their discussions.

"India-Nepal relations are woven together by shared history, faith, culture and deep people-to-people ties. Lord Ram and Goddess Sita are symbols of our shared civilisation and faith. With the Saryu-Kamal Express train service, we are giving a new dimension to our sacred relationship. This train service will help devotees coming to Ayodhya to travel to Janakpur in Nepal," Modi said.

Referring to Shah's address to the United Nations a few months ago, Modi said he had seen the Nepal leader's vision and commitment towards his country and bilateral relations.

He also said Shah's electoral mandate reflected the hopes and aspirations of Nepal's younger generation.

"The relationship between India and Nepal is not merely one of being neighbours; it is a bond rooted in a sense of kinship and unwavering trust. We share both our joys and our challenges. We are partners in each other's progress and a source of support during difficult times," Modi said.

Shah hails India as trusted neighbour

Shah described the relationship between the two countries as exceptionally close, saying India had stood by Nepal during natural disasters and difficult times.

"At the heart of this incomparable bond are the peoples of our two countries. The ties between Nepal and India stand as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as the ocean, a closeness so profound that words alone can scarcely capture it. As a dependable and trusted neighbour, India has consistently stood as a first responder in times of natural disasters and difficult hours. For this, I express my sincere appreciation to the government," Shah said.

He also invited Modi to visit Nepal and urged Indians to explore Pashupatinath and other religious and tourist destinations in the country.

India announces development package, IIT campus

During Shah's visit, the two countries signed eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering space technology, security training, civil service capacity building, health, traditional medicine, sustainable urban development and agriculture.

Modi also announced plans to establish an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal and a development cooperation package worth 24,000 crore Nepali rupees (₹15,000 crore) following recent floods in the country.