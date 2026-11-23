A draw in the Wellington Test against New Zealand has pushed India further away from sealing qualification for the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) Final. India needed to win six of their remaining seven matches to finish in the top two; however, a draw in the series opener in New Zealand tightened their margin, with top-spot holder South Africa, second-placed Australia and the Kiwis leading the race for next year’s final in June. India have six Tests remaining in the current WTC cycle, while Australia have nine and New Zealand have seven.

How can India qualify for the WTC Final 2027?

After failing to win the first Test, India’s chances of qualifying for the 2027 WTC final have been further reduced, with their current PCT reading 50, including five wins, four losses and three draws in 12 contested matches so far.

To begin with, India must win their remaining six matches, one against New Zealand in Christchurch and five against Australia during the home Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting mid-January 2027. That way, India will qualify for the WTC Final outright, without needing favours from other teams.



However, if they lose even one match and win the remaining five games, India will have to bank on New Zealand to beat Australia on their away Test tour starting early next month, as the mighty Aussies must lose at least four of their remaining nine matches to help India stay ahead in the race.



In another case, should New Zealand win four of their remaining seven Tests, including three at home - one against India and two against Sri Lanka early next year - India will be ruled out of the WTC Final even if they win the home BGT 5-0.

What happened in the Wellington Test?

India dismissed the hosts for 368 in the first innings, and replied with the highest team total recorded in New Zealand (720/9 dec), taking a mammoth 352-run lead.



With just over four sessions of play left in the match, India fancied their chances but failed to wrap up New Zealand’s second innings, forcing the two teams to shake hands an hour before the scheduled close of play on Day 5.

