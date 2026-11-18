A NASA satellite has captured a large, bright-green cloud along Canada's western coastline in the ocean. This glow is coming from fish sperm as thousands of them gathered for a spawning event at one of the best reproductive spots. The sighting was made on Barkley Sound, along a section of the southern coast of Vancouver Island. The green cloud spans a massive seven kilometres and comprises milt, a fluid containing the sperm of Pacific herring.

Many aquatic species gather in large numbers in one place to reproduce. The herring also do the same; this place in British Columbia is where they congregate for spawning each year. The female first lays the eggs that stick to the rocks, kelp and other vegetation in the ocean. The male release their sperm into the ocean which spreads and fertilises the eggs.

According to NASA's Earth Observatory, the 10inch-long herring come to this spot every year in late winter or early spring to reproduce. They remain here for several weeks during the spawning, and later release their sex cells over a few hours and several days. The latest spawning lasted about 48 hours, according to the milt cloud visible in the satellite imagery.

Green cloud is actually white

A local resident took drone shots of the spawning event in which the cloud appears bright green. However, experts explain that the milt is actually white and looks green only because it is closer to the surface than the seafloor, as the water absorbs the light that is reflected less.

Jessica Moffatt, a biologist with Vancouver Island's Island Marine Aquatic Working Group, told the Earth Observatory, told the Earth Observatory, that the reason why the herring spawn in this location is because they prefer "locations that are more protected, have rocky substrate, and allow them to select areas with reduced salinity," adding that "Barkley Sound hits the 'sweet spot' in many of these regards."