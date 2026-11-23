After emphatically ruling out the return of Jensen Huang, Nvidia's board on Monday announced his reinstatement just days after he resigned following the revelation of his extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, who was said to be an alleged Chinese spy.

In its Monday statement, Nvidia said, “The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang.”

“In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the Board clarified, while conspicuously shifting some of the responsibility for the decision on the government.

This comes days after Nvidia’s chair Harvey Jones said, “The board does not intend to reinstate him.”

It is a massive U-turn, one that leaves some questions unanswered.

One thing is clear: US President Donald Trump was pushing for Huang to be back as Nvidia CEO. Just hours before the Nvidia board’s statement welcoming Huang back came, Trump had called on the company to take him back. Trump said, “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the USA.”

Soon after the board’s announcement, Trump said in a post, “The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security.”

In the post that came minutes after the announcement, Trump vouches for Huang’s integrity and rules out any national security risk.

Trump said, “The US needs Jensen’s leadership to ensure the success and prosperity” of both Nvidia and the US economy.

“The attorney general of the United States has confirmed that the US government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” Trump added in the post.

Trump also called Huang a “great patriot and national treasure”.

The writing was on the wall

In a report on Sunday, the New York Times said that Alice Huang had been in contact with an official from China’s top spy agency for more than a year during ‌her affair with the now-reinstated CEO.

Alice was in ⁠touch with an officer from China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, the report claimed, ‌citing some people privy to intelligence reports.

However, Trump administration officials ⁠repeatedly said that it was not concluded whether Alice spied for China.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said earlier that the Justice Department ‌had not yet reached a conclusion on whether she was a Chinese spy.

US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton repeated that on Sunday.

Why so many felt Jensen Huang was indispensable?

Huang’s departure 11 days ago had rocked the company, and the shares took a heavy beating. The investors clearly liked the reinstatement, as the shares shot up nearly 30% in pre-market trading after taking a battering in recent weeks.

Huang is credited with playing a major role in Nvidia and leading its shift towards AI while maintaining a firm grip on the company.

He also drummed up enthusiasm, support and investment for the AI industry, and so some believed that his departure posed a risk to future investment.

Under Huang’s leadership, Nvidia had created a spider’s web of deals through “circular financing” as it climbed to the top of the microchip-making industry.

It sold microchips to the likes of Meta, SpaceX and OpenAI, and also provided funds for them and other firms in the supply chain by handing out loans or through direct investment in them.

Some underlying fear of how that model would work without Huang is said to be the reason why tech bosses, including Elon Musk, called for his reinstatement.

Musk claimed that “critical deals” involving Nvidia’s technology would be lost.