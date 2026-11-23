New Delhi: India has gifted a striking 6ft-by-6ft artwork titled ‘The Golden Sun’ to the newly inaugurated Meditation Room at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. The piece was formally presented on 17 November 2026 by Ambassador Arindam Bagchi, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, to Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva, and Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The circular golden work, created by Dr Udayraj A. Gadnis and curated by Jalpa H. Vithalani, founder of Mumbai’s Cosmic Heart Gallery, depicts the Sun as the giver of life and dispeller of darkness. Executed in 24-carat Italian gold leaf, oils and crushed ruby paste, it features a radiant core with red-orange accents from which fine golden rays extend outward. Sanskrit calligraphy encircles the form, rendering ancient Surya mantras that invite meditative engagement.

These inscribed shlokas include verses such as “Udeti Savitā” (the Sun rises and sets in radiant hue, governing prosperity and challenge alike), “Nasyatyāś Va” (through its heat it creates, sustains and transforms existence, upholding the cycle of water and life), the well-known “Asato Mā” prayer (“Lead us from untruth to truth, from darkness to light, from mortality to enduring continuity”), “Haridkeśava” (the Sun pervades all space with infinite rays, symbolised by seven horses), “Namaḥ Sūryāya” (salutations to the Sun as a source of balance, vitality and well-being), and the Sūrya Gāyatrī (“We meditate upon the Sun, the illuminator of days. May its light inspire clarity of thought and enlightened consciousness”).

The donation marks India’s first gift of artwork to the UN Geneva headquarters. It reflects the country’s civilisational emphasis on the idea that global peace begins with inner peace, drawing on longstanding traditions of yoga and meditation. The gesture was supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.