Young England speedster Sonny Baker will enter next month’s IPL 2027 mini-auction in Goa, with teams like Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) set to go into a bidding war. Following his breakthrough year in international cricket and promising returns against Australia in the recently concluded away ODI series, Baker would likely garner massive attention at the December 16 event. Baker shared the new ball with Jofra Archer in the three-match One-Day series and picked up 4/45 in the series decider.



Baker is not part of the ongoing T20I series, but will fly with the England squad to South Africa on December 2 for the scheduled three-match Test series. With Test regular Josh Tongue set to miss the series opener for the birth of his second child, Baker is likely to feature in the first Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, which begins on December 17, a day after the IPL mini-auction.

Baker’s pace, which often exceeds 90 mph, coupled with greater consistency, has put him in the spotlight in the T20 franchise market, with LSG set to be a perfect fit for the 23-year-old. Baker also shone for Manchester Super Giants (MSG) – also owned by RPSG Group – in this year’s Hundred. The right-arm quick picked up 13 wickets for MSG, including 2/24 in the final, which helped secure MSG’s Hundred title.

Tongue, Bethell to Skip IPL 2027

While several English players have been retained and are likely to register for this year’s mini-auction, according to reports, Tongue, Baker’s teammate at MSG, and former RCB batter Jacob Bethell have decided against putting their names forward this year. While Tongue wants to focus on Ashes preparation, Bethell, who was released by RCB last week, will also skip next year’s

IPL.

The left-handed batter, who has also been ruled out of the South African Test tour, confirmed last week that he has undergone another knee operation.



"All gone to plan, now time to get to work. Back stronger," Bethell wrote on Instagram.

Here is the list of 10 English players retained by their respective IPL teams ahead of the 2027 edition –

