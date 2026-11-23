Recently retired cricket veteran MS Dhoni is now Chennai Super Kings' mentor ahead of IPL 2027. But will he be seated at the mini-auction table on December 16 in Goa? Unlikely, according to former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, suggesting that Dhoni would probably miss the event, as he’s someone who likes to work behind the scenes. With years of cricketing experience behind him, Dhoni is expected to focus on guiding those at the auction table on whom to pick rather than getting involved in bidding himself.



“Knowing Dhoni, I don’t think he will be sitting at the auction table. He is the mentor; sitting at the auction table is not his role. His job is to guide the players, pass on his experience to them, help them perform and teach them how to win matches for CSK. The bidding and the auction decisions are left to the management," said Pathan on JioStar.

Suggesting that CSK’s think tank knows its strategies well, having put together five IPL-winning squads over the years, Pathan sees Dhoni going about his business without complicating the mini-auction with his presence.



“He likes to keep things simple and let the people who know the job do it. CSK have a strong management and a think tank that have built title-winning squads for years, and Dhoni has always trusted them completely," said Pathan.



“So, I would be surprised if we see him sitting at CSK’s auction table. He will be involved in his own way as a mentor, but it will be behind the scenes, not at the auction table," he added.

