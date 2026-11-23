Uttar Pradesh and RCB seamer Yash Dayal appears to have found his rhythm again after sexual assault allegations kept him away from competitive cricket for close to a year. The left-arm quick, whose exploits helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru end their IPL trophy drought in 2025, missed the following season amid legal proceedings. Despite the controversy, the franchise showed faith in him and retained him for IPL 2027—a gesture Dayal described as "a big thing for me."



Back playing T20 cricket for his state side in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026, Dayal has picked up six wickets in four matches this season, including 2/29 against Jharkhand at the Wankhede in Mumbai the other night.

"It was a big thing for me. I had no idea if RCB would retain me," Dayal said, as quoted by Hindustan Times. "They showed faith by retaining me. I will try to give all I have. I will make a 100 per cent effort to try and make the new season a good one.”



In his absence, RCB roped in Jammu and Kashmir pacer Rasikh Dar for IPL 2026, who also played a crucial role alongside frontline seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood in helping RCB retain their IPL crown. Even though RCB continued making headlines without Dayal, the fast bowler admitted feeling frustrated while watching them win on the sidelines.



“Obviously, when your teammates are performing, and you are watching them on TV and sitting at home, it feels bad,” he said. “But that’s okay. I am playing again.”

Dayal on his India dream

Dayal has come close to getting his maiden India cap twice earlier, once when he was picked as an ODI backup in 2022 and later upon receiving a Test call-up for home Tests against Bangladesh in 2024, but never made it to the playing XI.



Commenting on his bigger goal, which is to play for India, Dayal said, “I am still only 28 and want to play for India as soon as possible. Even if I have missed some time, I want to make up. My ultimate goal is to represent India.”

