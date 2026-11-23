The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) has announced Nuisance Bear, the Sundance 2026 US Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary, as the opening film of its 2026 edition. Directed by Jack Weisman, the film examines the increasingly complicated relationship between polar bears, Indigenous communities and human intervention in the Arctic, offering a compelling look at the tensions that emerge when wildlife, human settlements and conservation efforts intersect.

The film will be screened on December 3 as part of the festival's opening night, setting the stage for an edition that brings environmental storytelling and cinema from across the globe to audiences in India.

Now in its seventh year, ALT EFF 2026 is set to be one of the festival's most expansive editions yet, featuring 88 films from across different countries, with screenings across 41 locations in India. Continuing its effort to make environmental cinema more accessible, the festival will bring stories centred on wildlife, climate change, sustainability and conservation to audiences across diverse geographies.

Speaking about this year's edition, Kunal Khanna, Co-founder and Festival Director, ALT EFF, said, "Cinema has the ability to take conversations around the environment beyond facts and statistics, and make them deeply human and relatable. Nuisance Bear is a fitting film to open this year's festival because it looks at the complex relationship between humans and the natural world through a lens that is both intimate and thought-provoking. As we enter our seventh year, our focus continues to be on taking these stories to more audiences across the country and creating spaces where cinema can encourage meaningful conversations around the environment. With 88 films screening across 41 locations, and our gala weekends bringing together different forms of art and cultural expression, we hope to make this edition a truly immersive experience."

This year also sees the festival expand its cultural footprint through three major gala weekends in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Bringing together cinema, immersive experiences, art, music and cultural programming, the three city-wide celebrations will create opportunities for audiences to engage with environmental themes beyond the traditional film-screening format.

Adding to this year's edition is an internationally acclaimed jury panel featuring actor and activist Rajshri Deshpande, alongside an accomplished line-up of filmmakers and cinema professionals, including acclaimed casting director Dilip Shankar. The jury will bring together diverse perspectives and experience from across the creative and cinematic landscape.