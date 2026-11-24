Tilak Varma-led India A will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their third and final Group B match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday (Nov 24). The match is crucial for India A, who suffered a 48-run defeat against Pakistan A in their previous game on Sunday (Nov 22). After winning their opening match against Nepal by 306 runs, India A need to beat the UAE to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive.

India A are currently second in the Group B standings with two points and a net run rate of +2.580. A defeat against the UAE could put their semifinal chances in danger, while a win would secure their place in the last four.

If India A lose and Nepal beat Pakistan A later on Tuesday, both Pakistan A and Nepal will finish with four points each and secure semifinal spots, knocking India A out of the tournament.

However, if India A lose to the UAE and Pakistan A defeat Nepal, Pakistan A will finish at the top with six points. India A, UAE and Nepal will then have two points each and net run rate then decide which team advances to the semifinals.

Also Read - Will MS Dhoni be at CSK auction table on December 16? Irfan Pathan weighs in

The Group B winners will face Bangladesh A in the second semifinal on Friday (No 27), while Sri Lanka A will take on the second-placed team from Group B in the first semifinal on Thursday (Nov 26).

India A vs UAE: Match Details

India A will face the UAE on Tuesday at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha. The match will begin at 10:30 AM IST. While India A have won one of their two matches, the UAE have lost both their previous games against Pakistan A and Nepal.

Squads

India A: Tilak Varma (C), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanush Kotian and Arshad Khan