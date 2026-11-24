New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the second Test against India due to a hamstring injury. The 33-year-old suffered a right hamstring injury while training in Wellington earlier this week, New Zealand Cricket confirmed on its official X account.

Tickner, who did not play in the first Test, will undergo further medical assessments in Christchurch to check how long he will remain out of action.

New Zealand have named Matt Fisher as his replacement for the second Test, which will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from Nov 27 to Dec 1.

“BLACKCAPS pace bowler Blair Tickner has suffered a right-hamstring injury while training in Wellington this week, ruling him out of the second Test against India. Tickner will receive more assessments in Christchurch today to help determine his expected return-to-play timeline. Matt Fisher, who featured in the BLACKCAPS T20I and ODIs against India, will join the squad in Christchurch today to replace Tickner for the second Test starting on Friday,” the Black Caps stated in a release.

Tickner has played six Tests for New Zealand and taken 22 wickets. He was expected to be an option for the playing XI after Jacob Duffy conceded 201 runs in the first innings of the opening Test.

The right-arm pacer was also part of New Zealand’s recent white-ball series against India and played the fifth T20I on Nov 1 and also featured in the first, second and fifth ODIs.

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Meanwhile, 27-year-old Fisher has played only one Test, taking two wickets across two innings. He also has 60 wickets from 16 List A matches.



The opening Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw on Nov 23. The hosts batted throughout the final day, denying India a chance to secure a historic Test victory over New Zealand in Wellington after 58 years.

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New Zealand squad for second Test