Jensen Huang, whose downfall was being discussed just 11 days ago has seemingly written a resurrection story with his reinstatement as Nvidia CEO on Nov 23. US President Donald Trump called it the “great decision” by the chipmaker and called Huang a "patriot." Huang had stepped down following reports of an extramarital affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who was alleged to be a Chinese spy. In its statement, Nvidia clarified that US officials have confirmed that Jensen Huang is not a “national security threat.” Trump backed this assessment saying: “On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure." It was also reported that he spoke to Nvidia's board members before Jensen Huang was reinstated.

How Trump backed Jensen Huang?

Ever since the scandal broke, US President Trump backed Huang. In his first public remarks during a White House press briefing on Nov 9, immediately after reports broke regarding Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset, he said that he spoke to the Nvidia founder on call. "I did speak to him today just to see if he's feeling all right, 'How you doing? I asked him that question: Did you have any idea that she was a spy?' He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy,' and I really believe him," Trump said. He also added that he is aware of the FBI investigation and felt confident that Huang "will be in good shape." On Huang's character, the US president added: “I just think he's a very honorable man.” According to The New York Times, Trump called Huang on Nov 10—shortly before his resignation—and urged him to keep fighting to retain his position at Nvidia.

On Nov 12, in a podcast with sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith, Trump called Huang a "tremendous talent" and expressed skepticism over whether Alice Huang was a spy. Trump’s next major public reaction came on Nov 16 four days after Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO. Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to Asia, Trump publicly supported him. “I think he learned a big lesson. I guess maybe one lesson is more important than another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that. He could return. There's a big group of people that would like him to return.”

He also doubted the assessment that Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman with whom Huang had an affair, is a spy. “I don’t know that she’s a Chinese spy,” he told reporters. he went on to add: ”Any beautiful woman that comes from China they say she's a spy." When asked about concerns raised by Americans on national security, he said: “China plays games with us and we play games with China.” He also highlighted that he has a good relation with China.

At a White House news conference on Nov 20, Trump said Huang deserved a "second chance" to return to the company, noting that the US is a country of second chances. rump said he wanted Huang to "make a big apology and go back" to Nvidia, arguing that if the company were smart, it would accept his apology and reinstate him. While acknowledging that Huang made "some bad decisions," Trump described him as one of the world's most brilliant minds and compared protecting talent like him to defending Elon Musk. Trump stated that Huang's work—including developing the Blackwell chip—put the US roughly 10 years ahead of competitors, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping had also called Huang brilliant when they spoke. Trump also recounted his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, saying: "I did discuss that with President Xi, and he said, 'Oh, brilliant, brilliant!' He's a brilliant man."

On Sunday night, (Nov 22), Trump posted on Truth Social directly appealing to the company's directors despite their earlier statements ruling out a return: “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the USA.”