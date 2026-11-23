The Supreme Court has strongly criticised a sessions judge in Bihar over his conduct and reprimanded him by telling him to stop behaving like a ‘bahubali (strongman)’ after he convicted and fined a senior police officer for failing to comply with his direction to register a First Information Report (FIR).

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observations while hearing a petition filed by the judicial officer who challenged critical remarks made by the Patna High Court over his actions.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi questioned the judge’s decision to summon the Superintendent of Police (SP) and convict him on the same day for allegedly disobeying a court direction.

‘Your understanding of the law is truly, deeply…’

“Your understanding of the law is truly, deeply disappointing. The aggressive manner in which you have acted, summoning a Superintendent of Police and convicting him on the very same day, is concerning,” Justice Joymalya Bagchi said during the hearing.

The controversy started when the sessions judge ordered an FIR to be filed in a matter. However, on coming to know about the non-compliance of order, the judge treated it as an offence committed against the court and convicted the officer, apart from imposing a fine on him.

The Supreme Court questioned the lower court judge whether he had acted within his legal jurisdiction at all. The top court sought to know from him whether it fell within his authority to summon the district magistrate and the superintendent of police to his courtroom, treat their failure to appear as an “offence committed in the face of the court”, and immediately convict and sentence the senior officers on that basis on the very same day.

‘Must first understand the statutory scope of contempt of court’

Justice Bagchi said the judge must first understand the statutory scope of contempt of court and what legally constitutes an ‘offence committed in the face of the court’.

Justice Bagchi referred to Section 384 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 345 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which deal with offences committed in the presence of a court, and explained that these provisions allow a court to take immediate penal action in specific circumstances involving misconduct directly witnessed during judicial proceedings.

Justice Bagchi also cited concrete scenarios to illustrate this and said assaulting someone inside a courtroom, using abusive language during a hearing or refusing to leave the courtroom despite an explicit judicial order, can be construed as an ‘offence committed in the face of the court’.

However, failure by a public official to comply with an external judicial direction, such as registering an FIR, does not automatically constitute an offence committed in the face of the court, Justice Bagchi said, adding that such non-compliance requires a separate legal procedure and must be dealt with under the appropriate jurisdictional framework.

‘You also stay your hands. Enough of adventure’

The bench also advised the judicial officer to understand the limits of his jurisdiction and suggested that he undergo further training at the National Judicial Academy.

“We appreciate your effort to reach out to do justice. But as a judge, we are governed by certain procedural constraints and discipline. We cannot forget that,” Justice Bagchi observed.

“Were you within your domain and jurisdiction to exercise this? You also stay your hands. Enough of adventure,” it said.

“Acting like a Don Quixote judge will not do...you are not Robinhood,” the judge joked.