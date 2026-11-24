Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has vowed to challenge a court ruling that makes the oath of allegiance to King Charles mandatory for elected lawmakers, saying he cannot swear loyalty to the British monarch. The ruling has suspended a 2022 provincial law that allowed members of Quebec's legislature to skip the oath and instead pledge allegiance to the people of the province.

"I cannot take an oath to the King of England. And I think we are dozens and maybe more than 100 elected members of parliament duly elected through a democratic process who think it's a disgrace," St-Pierre Plamondon said.

Speaking at a news conference in Montreal, he said his government would consider all legal and political options to challenge the decision.

"I will be considering all legal and political options to respect democracy," he said.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Ian Demers ruled on Monday that the provincial government had overstepped its constitutional authority by making the oath optional under a 2022 law.

"The Constitution is not an à la carte menu from which an individual subject to its authority may choose to follow only what suits them," Demers wrote.

He also warned that laws passed by the National Assembly could be rendered invalid if lawmakers did not take the oath.

"Caution is warranted," he added.

The order suspends the 2022 law until a constitutional challenge filed by lawyer Lawrence David and the Consumer Law Group is heard. They had approached the court seeking an emergency order to halt the law's application.

The decision could affect the National Assembly's planned December 1 session. The parliamentary session was initially scheduled for November 17 but was postponed twice, first to November 24 and then to early December.

Quebec premier opposes monarchy

St-Pierre Plamondon also questioned the democratic legitimacy of the constitutional requirement, arguing that it originated from military conquest and colonialism.

"I'm sorry, but a constitution that was never accepted by the population and that comes from military conquest and colonialism is nothing in terms of democracy compared to 127 members of Parliament, duly elected, that make a law and say, 'that's what we want,'" he said.

The 127 lawmakers elected on October 5 had refused to swear allegiance to King Charles, choosing instead to pledge loyalty to the people of Quebec.