A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Nepal’s Koshi Province early Tuesday morning, sending tremors across parts of eastern and northeastern India, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Shaking was also reported in parts of China, with residents in several areas experiencing the impact of the early-morning earthquake.

The earthquake struck near Lelep in Nepal’s Koshi Province at around 7:02 am IST, according to initial reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Meanwhile, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.3. According to the NCS, the epicentre was located at latitude 27.855°N and longitude 87.909°E, at a depth of 20kms. There was no immediate information about casualties or property damage following the earthquake.