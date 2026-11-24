A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Nepal’s Koshi Province early Tuesday morning, sending tremors across parts of eastern and northeastern India, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Shaking was also reported in parts of China, with residents in several areas experiencing the impact of the early-morning earthquake.
The earthquake struck near Lelep in Nepal’s Koshi Province at around 7:02 am IST, according to initial reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Meanwhile, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.3. According to the NCS, the epicentre was located at latitude 27.855°N and longitude 87.909°E, at a depth of 20kms. There was no immediate information about casualties or property damage following the earthquake.
In a separate incident, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck Assam’s Karbi Anglong district at 3:39 am on Tuesday. The NCS reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres. Its epicentre was located at latitude 25.743°N and longitude 93.355°E.
Earthquakes do's and don'ts
- Repair deep plaster cracks in ceilings and foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.
- Anchor overhead lighting fixtures to the ceiling.
- Follow the BIS codes relevant to your area for building standards
- Fasten shelves securely to walls.
- Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.
- Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.
- DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there is no table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.
- Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table, or even under a bed.
- Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).