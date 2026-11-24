Priyansh Arya created history by scoring the highest individual score by an Indian in T20 cricket during Delhi's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 clash against Tamil Nadu at the Daly College Ground in Indore on Tuesday (Nov 24). The opener went past KL Rahul's previous record of 152 not out, scored for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in the 2026 IPL season.

Arya was eventually dismissed for a stunning 181 off 68 deliveries, hitting seven fours and 19 sixes. He fell just seven runs short of the world record of 188, set by Lhuan-dre Pretorius in October this year.

His 19 sixes also equalled the record for the most maximums in a single T20 innings, matching New Zealand's Finn Allen.