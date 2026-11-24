Jensen Huang received a standing ovation from several employees following his reinstatement as Nvidia’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Minutes after returning to the top position, the Nvidia founder said he was ‘honoured’ to be back and 'can't wait to get back to work'. Following the announcement, Nvidia shares surged more than 30 per cent. On Monday (November 23), the chipmaker announced that Huang was being reinstated as its President and CEO, confirming that he posed no national security threat.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed that Huang was not a security threat. The decision added approximately $820 billion to Nvidia's market capitalisation in a single trading session. Huang founded Nvidia in 1993. Eleven days ago, he had resigned following an alleged affair with a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, whom US intelligence had accused of being a Beijing spy.

In a statement, Huang expressed gratitude to Nvidia's board of directors for its confidence in him. "I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period," Huang said in the statement.