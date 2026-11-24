The actor also shared a moment with fellow Indian representatives at the international event. A photograph featuring Sethupathi alongside Real Kashmir Football Club actors Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has surfaced on social media, and fans can't stop admiring the Indian stars representing India on an international stage.

Vijay Sethupathi's custom outfit

For the occasion, Sethupathi opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a matching shirt and trousers, paired with a tailored blazer, designed by Manish Malhotra. The highlight was the intricate embroidery placed across the right shoulder and below the left pocket.

Styled by Eka Lakhani, the look was conceptualised in collaboration with Manish Malhotra. The design drew inspiration from Valluvar Kottam, a prominent monument in Chennai dedicated to the celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

Sharing details about the creative process, Lakhani said, "With his inputs, we drew inspiration from Chennai’s iconic Valluvar Kottam. வள்ளுவர் கோட்டம் is a monument in Chennai, dedicated to the classical Tamil poet philosopher Thiruvalluvar. It is the city’s biggest Tamil cultural centre. We collaborated with Manish Malhotra and have translated its distinctive chariot architecture into intricate antique gold zari embroidery on this custom tuxedo."

The post further added, "Completing the look was a Jaipur Watch Company Imperial timepiece, featuring an authentic King George VI one rupee silver coin on its dial. A beautiful detail that brings another piece of Indian history to the ensemble."

Vijay Sethupathi poses with Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

The ceremony also brought together three Indian actors representing the country at this year's International Emmy Awards. A photograph from the event showed him posing with Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the lead actors of SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi turns presenter at International Emmys 2026

The picture also featured Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the awards.

Gupta had spoken about the decision to bring Sethupathi on board as a presenter in New York, saying, "As a board member, I wanted somebody to really represent India. Who can better be than Vijay Sethupathi who is not only a star, an actor, and also pan India? National Award, every type of movie - couldn't think of anyone better," as quoted by NDTV.

Other presenters included Constance Zimmer, Celia Imrie, Jay Pharoah, Gus Kenworthy, Sophie Charlotte, Robbie GK and David Zaslav and more.

Vijay Sethupathi poses with Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Photograph: (Instagram)

India misses out on awards

The 54th International Emmy Awards were hosted by Michael Urie. The event recognised television productions and performances from different parts of the world across 16 categories.

India had two nominations this year, but neither secured a trophy. Vir Das was nominated in the comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume. However, the award went to Argentina's División Palermo – Season 2, also known as Community Squad.