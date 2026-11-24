The 54th International Emmy Awards brought together television personalities, actors and creators from across the world in New York on Monday, November 23 (November 24 in India). Hosted by actor Michael Urie, the ceremony recognised outstanding work in international television, with winners announced across 16 categories.

Major winners at the 54th International Emmy Awards

France's Carême, a period drama produced by VVZ and Shine Fiction for Apple TV, emerged as the winner in the Best Drama Series category. It competed against the UK's A Thousand Blows, Argentina's Menem and India's Real Kashmir Football Club.

Argentina also secured the Best Comedy Series award, with Netflix's División Palermo – Season 2, also known as Community Squad, winning the category. The show beat three other nominees, including India's Vir Das: Fool Volume.

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The ceremony also saw the United Kingdom enjoy a strong showing. Among the acting winners were Bobby Schofield, who won Best Performance by an Actor for Unforgivable, and Belgium's Mona Mina Leon, who received the Best Performance by an Actress award for Holy Sh!t.

International Emmy Awards 2026: Full list of winners

Best Drama Series: Carême – France

Best Performance by an Actor: Bobby Schofield for Unforgivable – UK

Best Performance by an Actress: Mona Mina Leon for Holy Sh!t – Belgium

Best Comedy Series: División Palermo – Season 2 (Community Squad) – Argentina

Best Telenovela: Leyla – Türkiye

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Prisoner 951 – UK

Best Documentary: Louis Theroux: The Settlers – UK

Best Sports Documentary: The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix – South Africa

Best Arts Programming: Der Talentierte Mr. F. (The Talented Mr. F.) – Germany

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: Educating Yorkshire – Season 2 – UK

Best Short-Form Series: De Klas van 2000 (The Class of 2000) – Belgium

Best News: 24 Hours in the Kill Zone – UK

Best Current Affairs: Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War – UK

Best Kids: Animation: The Scarecrows' Wedding – UK

Best Kids: Live-Action: Dexter Procter: The 10-Year-Old Doctor – UK

Best Kids: Factual & Entertainment: Horrible Science – UK

Special honours:

International Emmy Founders Award: Bela Bajaria, Netflix

International Emmy Directorate Award: Gerhard Zeiler, Warner Bros. Discovery International

India misses out despite two nominations

India had two contenders at this year's ceremony: comedian Vir Das' Fool Volume and SonyLIV's sports drama Real Kashmir Football Club. However, neither managed to secure a trophy.

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Real Kashmir Football Club was nominated alongside Carême, A Thousand Blows and Menem in the Best Drama Series category. Meanwhile, Vir Das: Fool Volume competed against División Palermo – Season 2, Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks for Best Comedy Series.

Although Das did not win this time, his nomination made him the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations. He previously won the award in 2023.