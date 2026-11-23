Godzilla Minus Zero is witnessing a weekday slowdown at the Indian box office after recording a stronger weekend. The Japanese monster film, which was released in cinemas on November 20, has collected Rs 3 within 3 days, despite having a record-breaking run at the global box office. The film's final Monday figures are expected to be updated after the day's theatrical run concludes.

Godzilla Minus Zero India box office day 4: Film sees weekday dip

Godzilla Minus Zero has experienced a slowdown at the Indian box office on its fourth day in theatres. The film collected an estimated Rs 22 lakh net on Monday, November 23, according to the latest Sacnilk report. This takes its total India net collection to approximately Rs 3.17 crore, while its domestic gross has reached around Rs 3.80 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected approximately Rs 70 lakh on its opening day. It witnessed an improvement on Saturday, earning Rs 1.10 crore, before adding another Rs 1.22 crore on Sunday. This brings its cumulative India net collection to Rs 3.02 crore, while its gross earnings have reached Rs 3.62 crore.

How is Godzilla Minus Zero performing globally?

While the film's India collections are still building, its international performance has been considerably stronger. Godzilla Minus Zero has attracted significant attention in overseas markets, particularly in North America, where it has achieved a remarkable theatrical run. Reportedly, the film has earned around $109.7 million worldwide ($54.6 million in North America and $55.1 million internationally) against a reported budget of $13–18 million.

The film's global success has made it one of the notable Japanese releases at the international box office. Its performance overseas also presents an interesting contrast with its relatively smaller earnings in India.

Godzilla Minus Zero review