Some of Pakistan’s most popular actors are coming together in a web series called Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is Netflix’s first original series from Pakistan and has been in the making for a while. The OTT giant on Sunday announced its release date and revealed the first poster. Starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and others, the show will release on December 4 on Netflix.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo was announced over three years ago and was commissioned by Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa Team. While the announcement was made on Netflix MENA social media pages, there is no information on whether Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will be available for streaming in India.

Given the strained relationship that India and Pakistan share, artistes from both sides, as well as web and social media content from the two countries, have not been available on either side of the sub-continent for a long time now.

About Jo Bache Hain Sang Samait Lo

The series adapts Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 Urdu novel of the same name, with the story focusing on love, loss, forgiveness and self-discovery. Its events are set across Europe and Pakistan. The show has been directed by Momina Duraid. The ensemble also includes Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.

Set in Italy, the story follows Sikandar, a guarded Harvard law student whose life is upended by a traumatic incident, and Liza, a vibrant yet troubled artist whose path crosses his.