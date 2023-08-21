Fans can't keep calm as Fawad Khan reunites with Mahira Khan for a bridal photoshoot

It has been 11 years since Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan featured in the hit Pakistani TV drama Humsafar but the craze around the popular onscreen pair continues to remain the same. On Monday, the two stars trended on social media as a new photo of them was shared online.



Fawad and Mahira reunited for a fashion photo shoot this time and just a photo of the two was enough to excite their fans. The two did a photoshoot for Fawad's wife Sadaf Fawad Khan's recent bridal couture collection called Phir Milenge.



After teasing their reunion for over a week, the studio unveiled the first picture of Fawad and Mahira embracing the 2023 collection on Monday.



Mahira was seen in an embellished silver work red blouse with a lehenga paired with silver jewellery. The hair tied in a bun and she wore a deep maroon red lipstick.



Fawad looked handsome in a silver-grey kurta paired with matching pajama. The actor was seen sporting a moustache. The two of them look direct into the camera as they posed together.