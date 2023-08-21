Fans can't keep calm as Fawad Khan reunites with Mahira Khan for a bridal photoshoot
Fawad and Mahira reunited for a fashion photo shoot this time and just a photo of the two was enough to excite their fans. The two did a photoshoot for Fawad's wife Sadaf Fawad Khan's recent bridal couture collection called Phir Milenge.
It has been 11 years since Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan featured in the hit Pakistani TV drama Humsafar but the craze around the popular onscreen pair continues to remain the same. On Monday, the two stars trended on social media as a new photo of them was shared online.
After teasing their reunion for over a week, the studio unveiled the first picture of Fawad and Mahira embracing the 2023 collection on Monday.
Mahira was seen in an embellished silver work red blouse with a lehenga paired with silver jewellery. The hair tied in a bun and she wore a deep maroon red lipstick.
Fawad looked handsome in a silver-grey kurta paired with matching pajama. The actor was seen sporting a moustache. The two of them look direct into the camera as they posed together.
As soon as the photo was shared on Instagram, the stars started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter as fans praised the two stars and could not stop raving about how gorgeous they looked.
Fawad and Mahira were seen last year in period drama The Legend Of Maula Jatt. The film is Pakistan’s most expensive film to date and went on to amass $13.8 million worldwide.
The two actors will pair up again for a Netflix show, as per reports. Fawad will also be starring in Zee5’s Barzakh with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed.