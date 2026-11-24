The 54th International Emmy Awards were held in New York on November 23 (November 24 in India), celebrating excellence in international television. India had two nominations at this year's ceremony, but both missed out on a win.

Comedian Vir Das lost the Best Comedy award for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume, while SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club, starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, lost in the Drama Series category.

The ceremony took place at the New York Hilton Midtown, with actor Michael Urie serving as the host. Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi was also among the presenters at the awards show.

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Vir Das misses out on second International Emmy win

Vir Das first won the Best Comedy award in 2023 for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. However, his latest special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, could not win the trophy this time.

The comedy category featured entries from four countries, with Argentina's División Palermo – Season 2, also known internationally as Community Squad, emerging as the winner. The other nominees were the UK's Man vs Baby and Spain's Old Dog, New Tricks.

The latest nomination marked Das' third appearance at the International Emmy Awards. His first nomination came in 2021 for Vir Das: For India, followed by Vir Das: Landing in 2023, which won the Comedy award, sharing the honour with the UK's Derry Girls Season 3.

With three nominations, Das became the first Indian artist to achieve the milestone. He also made history in 2024 by becoming the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards.

Real Kashmir Football Club loses Best Drama Series award

India's second nomination, Real Kashmir Football Club is a SonyLIV original starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The series was nominated in the Best Drama Series category but lost to France's Carême, an Apple TV production.

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The other contenders included the UK's A Thousand Blows and Argentina's Menem.

The eight-episode series premiered on SonyLIV in December 2025. It is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai. Inspired by the real-life journey of Real Kashmir FC, it follows the efforts of journalist Sohail and businessman Shishir as they work towards establishing a professional football team in Jammu and Kashmir.

India's previous International Emmy wins

Coming to India's previous wins, Netflix's Delhi Crime won Best Drama Series in 2020, and Vir Das secured the Best Comedy honour in 2023 for Vir Das: Landing.