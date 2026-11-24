Jensen Huang has returned as Nvidia CEO, 11 days after stepping down from the position. Before his reinstatement, Huang reportedly informed the company's board about additional extramarital affairs beyond the two that had previously been reported, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The disclosures hinted that Huang may have been involved in more than three extramarital relationships. However, the total number of affairs he admitted to remains unknown. On Sunday afternoon, Nvidia's board convened for a lengthy meeting, spending several hours speaking with Huang, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ. During the discussion, Huang reportedly disclosed additional affairs beyond the three relationships already reported in the media and expressed remorse for his behaviour. The meeting was held a day before Huang returned to his position as CEO of the chipmaker.

Jensen Huang reveals more affairs to Nvidia board

Huang had stepped down as Nvidia CEO amid scrutiny over his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner. Alice Huang has been accused of being a Chinese spy, allegations that Beijing has rejected. The controversy expanded after reports of other alleged relationships surfaced. Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, was identified as one of the women Huang allegedly had an affair with. Powell reportedly reported directly to Huang.

Another report later alleged that Huang had an intimate relationship with a different, unnamed Nvidia employee, bringing the number of publicly reported affairs to three. However, Huang's disclosures during Sunday's board meeting reportedly went beyond these three relationships. During the several-hour discussion, he is said to have revealed additional affairs and expressed regret over his conduct. The exact number of additional relationships disclosed to the board has not been revealed.

Jensen Huang apologises after returning as Nvidia CEO

Huang resumed his position on Monday and received a warm welcome from Nvidia employees, who cheered and shouted, “We love you, Jensen!” Addressing the staff, Huang apologised for the controversy and acknowledged that he had made mistakes. "I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back," he said. Huang also thanked employees for giving him another opportunity and said he would work towards becoming a better CEO. He has reportedly reconciled with his wife, Lori Huang, following the controversy.

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