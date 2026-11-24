The Nigerian Navy has recorded another breakthrough in its fight against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, intercepting a wooden boat loaded with suspected stolen crude oil and shutting down an illegal refining site in Rivers state. In total, about 89,000 litres of petroleum products were identified during the operation. The operation, code-named Operation Delta Sentinel, was carried out on 22 November 2026 by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER. It took place around Okarki Creek and Okarki Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers state, and followed credible intelligence.

According to a statement issued on November 23, 2026 by the Director Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, naval personnel intercepted a wooden boat conveying approximately 35,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil. The vessel was found carrying about 150 sacks filled with the product. A follow-up operation in the adjoining area led troops to an illegal refining site. The site had roughly 10 dugout pits, 180 sacks and a storage container holding an estimated 54,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel.

Combined, the crude oil on the boat and the refined product at the site came to about 89,000 litres. The Navy said the boat, its contents and the refining site, including the stored products, were handled in line with established anti-crude oil theft procedures. The Navy described the operation as another significant step in its ongoing campaign to disrupt the supply chain that sustains crude oil theft and illegal refining. By stopping the movement of suspected stolen crude and dismantling the refining infrastructure connected to it, the Service said it continues to deny economic saboteurs access to petroleum resources and weaken the networks responsible for environmental degradation and revenue losses.

Illegal refining sites, often hidden in creeks and swamps across the Niger Delta, have long been linked to pollution of waterways and farmland, as well as significant losses to the national treasury. Dugout pits and makeshift refining setups of the kind found at Okarki are a recurring feature of such operations.