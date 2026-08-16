/KATSEYE breaks silence on Sophia and Manon's hiatuses: 'We ride for them'

Global sensation girl group KATSEYE is currently busy with promoting their new EP WILD, which is widely praised for its vocals and funky songs. Currently, the girl group is promoting as a four-member group, but the absent members Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman remain very much part of the group's conversation. During recent appearances, the remaining members opened up about their bandmates' health-related hiatuses.

KATSEYE on Sophia and Manon's hiatus

During an appearance on NBC's TODAY Show on August 14, 2026, member Lara Raj addressed the hiatuses of Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman. She stated, "We stand by Sophia and Manon through and through. We ride for them." When asked if they had a direct message for Sophia and Manon, Lara added, "We love you guys so much, always," with the rest of the members showing visible agreement.

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Sophia and Manon are both on temporary breaks focusing on health and well-being, leaving Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae to promote their latest EP as a four-piece group.

Why are Sophia and Manon on hiatus?

Manon Bannerman announced her hiatus through HYBE X GEFFEN, citing the need to focus on her health and well-being. The label and group stated that the decision followed open discussions to give Manon time to look after herself, with the remaining members asking fans to respect her space and time.

Disappointment and theories arose online after statements or social media activity seemed to hint at friction or a lack of total control over the timeline, leading to mixed fan interpretations about whether internal management disagreements played a role. The remaining members of KATSEYE have maintained that she remains a sister to them and that the door is always open for her return when she is ready.

While Sophia Laforteza went on her temporary hiatus recently to prioritise her mental health and wellness. Her management announced she needs extended rest and care following medical consultations. Sophia shared that she needed to put her health first so she could continue doing what she loves long-term.

Following consultations with medical professionals, it was advised that she take dedicated time for an extended rest and ongoing care. Her label plans to reassess her condition and recovery progress.