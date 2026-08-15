KATSEYE's Hootie Frutti leaves fans divided after WILD release

KATSEYE is back in headlines once again! The HYBE X GEFFEN girl group have released new tracks recently as part of WILD EP. However, their latest track Hootie Frutti has sparked a mixed response from fans, with some praising its playful energy and performance potential of song, while others remain unconvinced of the song's sound and lyrics.

Netizens' reaction to KATSEYE's Hootie Frutti

Soon after the release of the song and the music video, fan reactions have emerged, ranging from enthusiastic support to criticism of the song's repetitive nature and overall execution. One user wrote, "I refuse to believe you guys actually gaf about Katseye's younger audience watching the hootie frootie video when we all had this mv on repeat when we were kids."

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Another user wrote, "I know they don’t write these songs themselves but a group of six now five and not one is like “what s****y song is this?”. Hooty frooty indeed katseye."

"See i never thought id see the day where i say this but i agree hootie fruitti is so bad", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "Honestly there are some good verses in there just letting them sing is enough to make it decent, but no they give them hootie frootie slop for like 90 percent of the song."

All about KATSEYE's latest EP – WILD

KATSEYE's third extended EP (Extended Play), WILD, was released on August 14 through HYBE UMG and Geffen Records. Its first single, Pinky Up, was released on April 9, one week before the EP's announcement date. It was followed by its release of the second single, Animal, on July 24, and a final single, Hootie Frutti, was released concurrently with the EP.

The songs in the WILD EP are Pinky Up, Animal, Hootie Frutti, Bel Air, That Way and Unloveu. Unloveu was released exclusively on the album's physical edition. The song is about the process of emotionally detaching from a toxic relationship.