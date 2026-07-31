/KATSEYE's Sophia addresses online hate amid vacation photo controversy

Global girl group KATSEYE member and leader Sophia Laforteza has found herself at the centre of online debate after vacation photos surfaced shortly after she missed a music festival performance due to illness. As criticism spread across social media, in a recent interview, the idol reflected on dealing with online hate.

Sophia faces criticism over skipping a music festival performance

Sophia Laforteza has been criticised online after photos of her holiday on California's Catalina Island

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emerged days after she sat out KATSEYE's Hinterland Music Festival performance because of illness. Their group had announced that she was resting and focusing on her recovery after falling ill. The remaining members, Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae performed as scheduled.

Soon after the announcement and with the performance video, many took to social media platform to express their views. One user wrote, "A year from now KATSEYE will be performing with only one girl." Another year, a user wrote, "One by one...they are erasing." “Omg this looks so weird,” wrote the third user.

Sophia addresses online hate in a recent interview

In a recent appearance on Jake Shane‘s Therapuss podcast, KATSEYE opened up about their music and their career trajectory in the music industry. Their member and leader Sophia at one point spoke about the hate that the group receives online, and the clip has been going viral on social media.

Addressing the online haters, she stated, "A lot of these people don’t have original thoughts.They literally… somebody starts it. Somebody always starts it based on the tiny, tiny little information that they know, filtered literally on your screen on a little rectangle, right? And then they’ll see that and be like, ‘Oh my God, yeah. Yeah, this person’s right. Let’s get really loud.’ They could literally fill this room, but they could sound like a whole stadium."

“That’s why, just to bring it back to when we perform and all that stuff, when we have something going on and it’s just so loud on the Internet, I would literally be on my phone and think, ‘Wow, my phone is blowing up with people checking in on me.’ Like, it’s so loud. Then I put my phone down, I’m in a restaurant, and nobody f–king knows who I am in this room. Nobody knows. Then I go someplace like Coachella, and we’re in the Sahara Tent, right? So there’s this whole tent in front of us, and we just see this crowd of people. I’m like, ‘Wow, this is a lot of people,'” she continued.

"We're just girls doing our best to empower and impact the world and fulfil our dream. We just want to sing and dance. Then you're like, 'Oh my God, KATSEYE's done. I'm so mad at that face she just made.' Close your eyes…I could literally go to your neighbor and ask them, 'Do you know who I am?' They're gonna be like, 'No.' Exactly. You guys, come on. The internet is not everything. Go catch some butterflies," she said.

Netizens' reaction to Sophia's addressal to online haters

After the clip of Sophia addressing the online haters went viral, many took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "What an arroagnt little woman, even in her way of speaking."

Another user wrote, "They're everything but flops, they sold out an entire arena tour in just a few years of career, not everyone's cut out for it."