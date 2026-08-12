/KATSEYE down two members on hiatus as new film, EP, and world tour arrive

The Los Angeles-based multinational girl group KATSEYE is eager to show a more authentic side to fans through its upcoming EP, world tour, and new concert film, "KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS," arriving in theaters worldwide on Wednesday. Formed in 2023, the group is currently performing with four members following two hiatuses.

Sophia Laforteza began a break for mental health and wellness on August 7, following Manon Bannerman's hiatus announced on February 20. Hybe and Geffen Records stated that Sophia's condition will be reassessed in September, ahead of the group’s "WILD WORLD TOUR" kickoff on September 1.

Reflecting on Manon’s inclusion in the new film, Indian American member Lara Raj shared, "She, no matter what, will always be a part of KATSEYE. I think it's a lovely thing for us and the fans to see the true, full journey."

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Prior to Sophia's hiatus, Lara also praised the Filipino American singer's foundational role in the group, "I think she has always been meant to be the leader, and she feels like the roots of the tree, and we're like the branches that branch out."

Reflecting on Their Journey

Blending K-pop performance training with Western pop influences, KATSEYE has built major success with hits like "Touch," "Gnarly," and the Grammy-nominated "Gabriela." Their new film chronicles their rise from finalists on the 2023 Netflix competition series The Debut: Dream Academy.

Looking back at the intense training and expert criticism during the show, Hawaiian native Megan Skiendiel noted, “Looking back, I was a wreck most of the time. I think it really prepared me for now, to this coming day, being an artist, to being in front of the public eye."

New Music and What Lies Ahead

Remaining members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung are focused on pushing forward with new music, including their "Wild" EP dropping August 14.

"We have a lot more songs, Lara's song that she wrote," Megan shared, highlighting the track "Unloveu," which Lara co-wrote and co-produced.

Fans can also look forward to fan-favorites like "Pinky Up," a track that went viral across TikTok and YouTube Shorts for its quirky hook and tea-cup inspired choreography.