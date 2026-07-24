/KATSEYE's Animal music video wins over fans with fierce visuals and bold concept

HYBE global girl group KATSEYE is back with another track, Animal, which has already been met with widespread praise, with fans applauding its bold concept, polished visuals and energetic performances. The release quickly gained traction online, where viewers celebrated the group's latest era and described the comeback as one of its most impressive yet.

Netizens' reaction to KATSEYE's ‘Animal’ track and music video

Beyond the song itself, audiences highlighted the music video's visual storytelling and dynamic choreography as standout elements. Many noted that Animal showcased a more mature and powerful image while maintaining the group's signature energy.

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Soon after the release of the track, fans flooded social media platforms praising them. One user wrote, "Omg, I love this song already, but I know damn well I can't do them hand movements."

Another user wrote, "Just listened, and it's good! It sounds like they sprinkled some Ed Sheeran glitter on it and I like it a lott!!"

"Finally out of the slop music era, this is the real KATSEYE. Lesserafim next", wrote the third user.

"It is good oh my ghodddd Danielaaa, you devoured it so much", wrote another social media user.

For the unversed, world-renowned singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran participated as a co-writer, while Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, Grammy-winning producer Blake Slatkin, and hitmaker Omer Fedi collaborated on the Animal track. In addition, the track is directed by Cody Khorshid, who previously helmed KATSEYE’s hit Touch, and also features Demi Moore in a cameo appearance.

All about KATSEYE

KATSEYE is a global pop girl group formed through a partnership between HYBE (the company behind BTS) and Geffen Records. Composed of six international members—Sophia, Lara, Manon, Megan, Daniela, and Yoonchae—they debuted in June 2024 and are known for their blend of Western pop music and K-pop performance styles.