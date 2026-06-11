Girl groups KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT have been creating buzz ever since their latest track Iconic by Mistake was released, sparking frenzy amongst fans. The three girl groups managed by the powerhouse HYBE (their subsidiary labels) have become the topic of discussion for the song, lyrics and music video.

Netizens' reaction to Iconic by mistake by KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM AND ILLIT

The HYBE girl groups united for a track which has taken the internet by storm. The song features lyrics which call out the haters busy on trolling them, which has ultimately led to their global rise. The lyrics of the song are ‘Hating is me like you do...breakfast to dinner....algorithm bulletproof.’ Thank you for the comments...it's because of all your hate... I am iconic by mistake" has gone viral on social media. The music video for Iconic by Mistake was directed by Cody Critcheloe. It was released on June 10, 2026, on the official Hybe YouTube channel.

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Several netizens took to social media platform X to express their views about the overall music video. One user wrote, "I love the message behind this. ILLIT, KATSEYE and LE SSERAFIM have minding their own business and enjoying a campfire while everything is burning in the background, then the police show up out of nowhere..the metaphor couldn't be any clearer."

Another user wrote, "le sserafim being the opener of the mv is so accurate because they were the first of the three to get a hate train, then they pass by illit (the second)."

"I like how each part of the chorus represent each group distinctive choreo styles. LSF with bold and sharp move. Illit with cutesy hand gesture. And katseye with heavy and strong style", wrote the third user.

All about LE SSERAFIM, KATESEYE and ILLIT

LE SSERAFIM consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Originally, it was a six-member group, but member Kim Garam departed from the group in July 2022. The group had made their debut in 2022 with the extended play Fearless, followed by Antifragile, which raked in numbers and topped the charts. They have delivered several hit tracks including Smart, Blue Flame, Good Parts, Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s wife, Swan Song, Sour Grapes and No Celestial, among others.

KATSEYE is composed of six members: Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung. With members from the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States, Katseye is often described as a "global girl group". The group was formed through the 2023 reality competition series Dream Academy, a collaboration between Hybe and Geffen Records. The group's formation process was later chronicled in the Netflix docuseries Popstar Academy: Katseye, which recounted the audition process, intensive training, and formation of the group. Their hit tracks include Gabriela, Gnarly and Touch, among others.