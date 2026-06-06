/Punjabi Pop meets K-Pop! Guru Randhawa collaborates with K-Pop Quintet LE SSERAFIM

In a massive cross-cultural milestone bridging the worlds of Korean pop and Indian pop, the fastest-growing K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM has joined forces with Indian hitmaker Guru Randhawa for the official global remix of their smash hit single, Boompala. This groundbreaking collaboration with LE SSERAFIM marks Randhawa's first official foray into the K-pop universe, while simultaneously marking the very first time LE SSERAFIM has collaborated with an Indian artist. The star-studded partnership facilitated by Warner Music India arrives on the heels of massive global success for LE SSERAFIM’s 2nd studio album, ‘PUREFLOW’ pt. 1, released in May 2026. The album earned the five-piece group that consists KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE their fifth consecutive Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 10 and securing No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. The original focus track ‘BOOMPALA’, built on a vibrant Latin house foundation that samples the globally recognized hit ‘Macarena’, already generated immense early momentum by entering the U.S. Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 at No. 10. Now, the explosive remix elevates the track into a true cross-continental festival anthem. The multi-talented Indian singer, songwriter, composer and actor seamlessly weaves his signature high-energy Punjabi charisma into the track, blending modern Indian pop sensibilities with the quintet's dynamic production.

Recognizing no borders, Randhawa has fundamentally broken regional boundaries, expanding his sonic empire through high-profile cross-continental collaborations with legendary Western hip-hop, rap, and electronic artists such as Pitbull, Jay Sean, The Chainsmokers, Rick Ross and French Montana. As one of the most-watched and most-streamed Punjabi artists worldwide, he stands as one of the few authentic global pop exports from South Asia, proving that his music effortlessly transcends cultural boundaries.



Guru Randhawa states, "LE SSERAFIM is incredible and 'BOOMPALA' already has an infectious energy that reminds me of the massive, celebratory vibe we love in India. Bringing a touch of my signature style to a Latin-house K-pop track sampling 'Macarena' felt like a beautiful masterpiece. I can't wait for fans worldwide to dance to this."



LE SSERAFIM state, “We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with Guru Randhawa. When we created 'BOOMPALA,' our goal was to bring people together across different generations and cultures through a shared, festival-like energy. Guru's incredible Indian artistry brought an entirely new, vibrant life to the track. It’s an honour to connect with our fans in India and around the world through this special cross-cultural celebration."



The ‘BOOMPALA’ remix extends the mature themes of fear and growth explored in LE SSERAFIM’s ‘PUREFLOW’ pt. 1, fostering an inclusive space for those feeling isolated or unseen. This official remix amplifies the album’s central message, transforming it into a collective celebration.



The lyrics seamlessly interweave Korean, English, and Spanish lines from the original Macarena-sampled track with Guru Randhawa’s newly added Punjabi verses. It highlights a feeling of being completely unconcerned with the world's worries while maintaining a high, relaxed energy, turning a cross-generational singalong into a completely borderless global anthem.



The official remix of ‘BOOMPALA (feat. Guru Randhawa)’ is available now on all major streaming platforms worldwide.