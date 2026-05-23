/LE SSERAFIM’s Boompala sparks backlash over alleged mockery of Indian culture

LE SSERAFIM is a renowned South Korean girl group formed by Source Music under the label Hybe and is also the junior to BTS. The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. The girl group is facing heavy backlash over the Boompala track for using Hindu imagery.

Netizens' reaction to Boompala song

The teaser of Boompala has sparked a major debate across social media, with many pointing out that the teaser featured specific meditation and mudra hand gestures from ancient Indian traditions, which felt reduced to a k-pop visual aesthetic.

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Many also voiced out concerns over the perceived mockery of sacred symbols, calling out the group's management for failing to do cultural research. One user wrote, "boompala isn’t bad; however, I was concerned because of MV visuals using a lot of Indian cultural elements and them being watered down to zen (I'm not in position to judge whether it is offensive or not, desi fans are ones to decide themselves on what to think about it)."

Another user wrote, "Namastey? But they were Egyptian w camels? I'm so confused...Definitely racism."

"As a desi it does feel like mockery tbh and even cringed out that desi fams are supporting it just cuz it uses namaste but they dont look at how our culture is being used as an aesthetic (mainly because theyre teens/kids and don't understand the significance of this)", wrote the third user.

On the other side, many fans defended the group. They argused the outrage was overblown, asserting that people were making harsh judgements and spreading hate before the full music video was even released. One user wrote, "As an Indian I'm so happy that my faves are recognizing my country hut guess who's mad?? Non Indians. That too over a greeting. Namaste means hello so how exactly is that cultural appropriation."

Another user wrote, "lmao why are the non-indians getting offended? im indian ts is NOT offensive neither is it cultural appropriation."

All about LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM made their debut in May 2022, originally as a six-member group that included Kim Garam but exited the same year in July. It was followed in October with their second extended play, Antifragile, which became the group's first release to sell over a million copies and made them the fastest K-pop girl group to debut on the US Billboard 200 at the time

LE SSERAFIM's first studio album, Unforgiven (2023), marked their first number-one album on the Circle Album Chart and their first top-ten album on the Billboard 200. The album's singles Unforgiven and Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife peaked at number two in South Korea and were certified gold for streaming in Japan.