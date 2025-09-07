/MTV VMAs 2025: How to watch, who is performing, and everything to know about the night

The red carpet for one of the year's biggest musical nights is ready to roll out for A-listers. The countdown has finally begun, and like the previous year's, this fourthcoming night is surely going to be high on jaw-dropping fashion, music and drama, of course! The VMAs have a long history of moments that became pop culture milestones, whether it was Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s decade-long feud starting, or Britney Spears and Madonna sharing their iconic kiss. At the VMAs, anything can happen.

The star-studded night is set to take place on Sunday evening, Sept 7, at the UBS Arena in New York with Hip-hop icon LL Cool J returning to do his host duties. This year, iconic singer Mariah Carey will be honoured with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

Only a few hours are left for the big night, and all the melophiles who are waiting for their favourite musician to pick the moon person, here we have brought all the details that you should know.

What time will it happen, and where can to watch it?

The award night will begin at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. And for the first time, it will also be available to watch on CBS apart from MTV. US fans can also watch the award night on Paramount+. In India, fans can watch at 5:30 am on Monday IST.

Who will perform?

One thing that is guaranteed about this night is that there will be back-to-back jaw-dropping performances. The stars, who will be performing at the stage are: Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Sabrina Carpenter, Mariah Carey, Conan Grey, Justin Quiles, J Balvin, Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, Lenny Tavárez, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, and many others.

Lady Gaga is set to make her return to the MVAs after a five-year hiatus. She is up for 12 nominations this year, including Artist of the Year.

Is there a pre-show?

Yes. Hosted by Kevan Kenney and Nessa, the one-hour special will air right before the award show on Sunday, September 7 at 7 p.m. ET. The girls' group KATSEYE will be performing.

The nominees