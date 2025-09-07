/Venice Film Festival winners: 'Father Mother Sister Brother' takes Golden Lion, Indian director makes history

Started on Aug 27, the prestigious Venice Film Festival was held at Venice Lido in Italy, where several renowned directors, actors, and producers gathered to witness the best of the best work.
The 82nd Venice Film Festival wrapped its run after a 10-day event, which saw some of the best cinema work come under one roof. To shortlist the best, the grand jury was selected to select and honor one of the best.
This year, Jim Jarmusch’s film Father Mother Sister Brother took the top prize, the Golden Lion, and Benny Safdie won Best Director for The Smashing Machine.
American director Jim Jarmusch clinched the top prize at the Venice Film Festival as his movie, Father Mother Sister Brother, starring Cate Blanchett, Adam Driver and Tom Waits won the the top prize, the Golden Lion.
"Thank you for appreciating our quiet film," the veteran filmmaker said during his acceptance speech.
It was a shock to many, when The Voice of Hind Rajab took the second prize. French-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania's film won the Silver Lion, Grand Jury Prize. The docudrama that shows the tragedies taking place in Gaza received a 23-minute standing ovation after its screening.
The Smashing Machine director, Benny Safdie won the prestigious Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Starring Dwayne Johnson, the biographical drama tells the story of Mark Kerr (Dwayne Johnson), a mixed martial artist and former professional wrestler.
French actor Toni Servillo won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor for his performance in Paolo Sorrentino's film La Grazia. Servillo, a Venice regular, is one of the most acclaimed actors and is known for his frequent collaborations with Sorrentino.
China's Xin Zhilei took home the award for best actress award for her role in The Sun Rises on Us All directed by Cai Shangjun. In the movie, she played the role of a women, who is trying to make things work with her lover, who went to the prison for the crime that she commited.
Indian director Anuparna Roy made history as she won the tropy of best director in the Orizzonti section of the compitition for her movie Songs of Forgotten Trees.