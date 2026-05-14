/KATSEYE announces The Wildworld Tour, netizens question, 'Where is Manon?'

Global girl group KATSEYE had recently performed at Coachella this year, with fans still reeling over it. However, the members have given a surprise to their fans by announcing their world tour titled The Wildworld Tour, which will kick off this year. However, with the poster release, many are questioning where member Manon is.

KATSEYE announced world tour – dates and cities revealed

Taking to their X profile, KATSEYE announced a world tour. Along with the poster, the caption read, "THE WILDWORLD TOUR is coming to a city near you!! We can't wait to see more of the EYEKONS at these upcoming shows. SEE YOU SOON + visit our website for all info!!. All pre-sales begin on Wednesday, May 20th, and general on-sale is on Thursday, May 21st, at 3pm local time. VIP experiences will be available to take your WILDWORLD TOUR experience to the next level!!"

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"THE WILDWORLD TOUR", produced by Live Nation, kicks off Sept. 1 in Dublin before running through an eight-city European leg that includes London, Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne and Antwerp, wrapping September 17 in Copenhagen.

The North American leg begins Oct. 13 in Miami and visits major markets across the United States and Canada, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and Montreal, before the tour closes November 27 in Mexico City. The tour supports the group's upcoming third EP, "WILD", set for release on Aug. 14 via HYBE and Geffen Records.

Netizens' reaction to Manon's disappearance from poster and HYBE's clarification

After the announcement of the world tour, netizens were disappointed and puzzled as to why Manon is not part of this activity. Many users questioned the agency to be clear about the matter. One user wrote, “KATSEYE just announced their first-ever world tour, The Wildworld Tour. Europe in September: Dublin, London, Paris, Amsterdam and more.” North America in Oct–Nov – New York, Chicago, Montreal, Mexico City and so many more cities! But… where's Manon? She's not on the poster, not in the announcement. The fandom is already heartbroken."

Another user wrote, "It is unreal how KATSEYE is crashing and burning right now. Manon is so clearly out of the group, and yet for some reason they refuse to say it. Now they announce another world tour WITH NO ALBUM OUT that is just with 5 girls and expect people to buy tickets with no explanation???"

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“A world tour and an EP without Manon. Actually, stop wasting our time and just announce her departure from the group,” wrote the third user.

As per the Korea Times report, HYBE has stated that the five-member photo on the tour poster was taken during promotions for the group's recent single PINKY UP. But it still remains unclear whether Manon will participate in the tour, as she is currently in a hiatus.

KATSEYE's upcoming performance at award ceremony

KATSEYE is set to make their debut performance at the American Music Awards on May 25, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The group will perform their new single Pinky Up and are also nominated for three awards: New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video and Breakthrough Pop Artist.