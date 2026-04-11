/KATSEYE's new song Pinky Up without Manon sparks mixed reaction from netizens

Girl group KATSEYE has been storming the headlines ever since one of their members, Manon, took a temporary hiatus, announced by labels HYBE and Geffen Records. With their latest released song titled Pinky Up, fans are debating on social media whether Manon will be performing with other members at Coachella or not, despite reported denial by the agency. Amid this, netizens have given mixed reactions to the Pinky Up.

Netizens' verdict of Pinky Up

Regardless of any rumour or debate, their songs definitely garner attention and millions of views. Their latest track has also created quite a buzz, with many impressed with it, while many have said that it doesn't even count as a song.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One X user wrote, “Is it delusion, or is pinky up actually a pretty good enough song? I was expecting a shift from a bu**, but the verses actually sounded a lot better than I expected. KATSEYE is here to stay.”

Another X user wrote, "Pinky up is a**. I can't believe some ppl are actuallly saying it's a good song. I never wanna hear the chorus again."

"Daniela stealing all of Manon's scenes and Pinky Up being their worst song. KATSEYE let's disband", wrote the third user.

A X user wrote, "I thought eyekons were boycotting Pinky Up how did the song manage to do 1.9 million streams is only 8 hours spotify?"

About Pinky Up song

Pinky Up was released on April 9 by HYBE and Geffen Records. It was written by David Wilson, Justin Tranter, Magsy, Sorana, and Skyler Stonestreet and produced by "Hitman" Bang, Dwilly, and Frants. The recording does not include Katseye member Manon Bannerman, whose hiatus from the group was announced in February.

For the unversed, KATSEYE is composed of six members: Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung. With members from the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States, Katseye is often described as a "global girl group".