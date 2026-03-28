Manon Bannerman from KATSEYE's announcement of a temporary hiatus in February shocked everyone, leading to a heated discussion on social media. While the official statement cited health, speculation arose after Manon noted on Weverse that she is "healthy" but that things "unfold in ways we don't fully control", sparking fan concern regarding her treatment. Now, singer Leigh Anne, best known as a member of the British girl group Little Mix, spoke about Manon's temporary hiatus.

Leigh Anne on Manon's hiatus: 'It's exhausting'

In an interaction with Billboard, Leigh Anne was asked about Manon's hiatus announcement from KATSEYE and the age-old story of the sole Black girl group member getting sidelined. The singer replied, "It does feel like a vicious cycle. The more I think about it, the more I want to go into a dark hole. It's exhausting. We have to look out for each other.

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She further said, "I remember when I was in Little Mix feeling less than, feeling like I didn't have as many fans as the other girls, and feeling like I had to work 10 times harder. I still do. But I can't let that fester for the sake of my mental health. I did reach out to Manon. How could I not? It's like seeing history repeat itself again and again. When is it going to stop?"

"Knowing that I made history as the first Black British girl group member to make the top three in the U.K. [with a debut solo album] was crazy to me. It’s only ever been Kelly [Rowland], Beyoncé and me. The fact that Mel B didn’t? What?!, " Leigh Anne said.

About Leigh Anne

Leigh-Anne is an English singer, songwriter, and actress best known as a member of the British girl group Little Mix. Following their massive success, which began with winning The X Factor UK in 2011, she launched a solo career in 2023, releasing hits like "Don't Say Love" and "My Love".

Born in High Wycombe, England, to a Jamaican-Bajan family, she is a passionate advocate for social causes, including anti-racism, female empowerment, and sustainability. She fronted the BBC documentary Race, Pop and Power.