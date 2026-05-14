/KATSEYE’s Lara addresses hate and false narratives, clears the air about Manon's place in the group

HYBE and Geffen Records' announcement of KATSEYE member Manon taking a temporary hiatus in February 2026 shocked fans for focusing on her health and well-being. However, her presence at Coachella on the day of her group's debut performance and appearing on a reality show led to speculations that either she has been removed or she will be leaving the group soon. However, member Lara has come forward and addressed the false narratives and cleared the rumours about Manon's presence in the girl group.

Lara on Manon's temporary hiatus

Lara Raj recently broke her silence about the fan speculation regarding Manon Bannerman's temporary hiatus. During the recent Weverse livestream, Lara pushed back against harmful false narratives surrounding the group, notably referring to the girls as 'all six of us'. She said, "I did want to talk to you guys, though, because I mean...there's obviously been so much chatter and so many things getting twisted."

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She further said. "Things all six of us have done or things we haven't done – that apparently gets twisted into something we did do, so many false narratives and like very harmful false narratives." Lara shared, “When I see that stuff, it’s like, whatever, because it’s, quite frankly, so dumb. It’s like, who cares? Like, it’s not even worth the time to think about, address, or clear up…it’s just not true, so it’s just dumb.”

This small detail gave fans hope that Manon remains an official part of the lineup. One user wrote, "I cried. I have never been happier to hear ‘six’ in my life, omg." Another user wrote, "She’s so right. People are so dumb; they believe everything they see in here and hate without proof." “Spreading because all people can do is speculate because of the radio silence,” wrote the third user.

Timeline of Manon's temporary hiatus

On February 20, 2026, HYBE and Geffen announced Manon was stepping away after "open and thoughtful conversations". Shortly after, Manon contradicted the official reasoning on Weverse, assuring fans, "I'm healthy, I'm okay and I'm taking care of myself", adding that "sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control".

Instead of rejoining KATSEYE, Manon has been stepping out for high-profile solo engagements, including attending the Miami Grand Prix in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. However, many fans pointed to an alleged pattern of mistreatment, citing past instances from the Pop Star Academy documentary where Manon felt unfairly labelled as "unprofessional" or "lazy" compared to other members.