Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a historic performance, scoring the fastest century and double century in List A cricket as India A defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by seven wickets in their Group B match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Tuesday (Nov 24). Chasing 250, India A reached 254/3 in just 14.2 overs, thanks to Sooryavanshi’s stunning 204 off 53 balls. The victory also secured their place in the semi-finals with 214 balls remaining.

The 15-year-old left-hander completed his century in just 28 balls, breaking Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk’s previous record of 29 deliveries. He also bettered the Indian record of 32 balls, held by his Bihar teammate Sakibul Gani.

Earlier, Sooryavanshi started aggressively after facing two dot balls in the opening over, hitting three consecutive sixes to score 19 runs. He reached his half-century in just 16 deliveries, with eight sixes.

Despite losing openers Abhishek Sharma (12) and Prabhsimran Singh (3) early, Sooryavanshi continued attacking the UAE bowlers. His explosive start also helped India A register the fastest team hundred in List A cricket, reaching the milestone in just five overs.

He then brought up his 150 in only 40 balls, breaking his own previous record of 59 deliveries. The teenager went a step further by completing his double century in just 52 balls, surpassing Chad Bowes’ previous record of 103 deliveries.

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Sooryavanshi’s innings ended on the next ball when Aryansh Sharma caught him while attempting another big shot. His knock included 28 sixes and seven fours. Rinku Singh eventually sealed the victory with a six in the 15th over.

Earlier, UAE posted 249/8 in 50 overs after losing early wickets during powerplay. Harpreet Singh Bhatia led their recovery with 130 off 144 balls, while captain Basil Hameed remained unbeaten on 36. Arshad Khan was India’s leading bowler with four wickets for 43 runs.

However, UAE’s total proved no match for Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking innings as India A cruised into the semifinals.