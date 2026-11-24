Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a sensational batting performance in Doha on Tuesday (Nov 24), breaking several world records during India A's Rising Stars Asia Cup clash against the UAE. The 15-year-old smashed a stunning 204 off just 53 balls, helping India A chase down the target of 250 in only 14.2 overs. The left-handed batter reached his century in just 28 balls before completing his double hundred in 52 deliveries. His effort made him the fastest batter to score a double century in 50-over cricket, breaking the previous record held by New Zealand’s Chad Bowes, who had scored a 103-ball double hundred for Canterbury against Otago in Oct 2024.

The young batter also set a new record for the most sixes in a List A innings, hitting 28 maximums. He went past the previous record of 23 sixes held by Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Sooryavanshi had earlier broken Fraser-McGurk’s record for the fastest century in List A cricket. The Australian had reached his hundred in 29 balls for South Australia against Tasmania in Oct 2023, but the Indian youngster bettered that mark by one delivery.

After the disappointment of missing out on a big score against Pakistan Shaheens on Sunday, Sooryavanshi bounced back in style against the UAE. He raced to 150 in just 40 balls, having hit 20 sixes and six fours by that stage.

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This was the second time Sooryavanshi had crossed the 150-run mark in List A cricket. He had earlier scored 190 off 84 balls for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, after reaching his century in just 36 deliveries.

Fastest centuries in List A cricket

28 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India A vs UAE, 2026)

29 balls - Jake Fraser-McGurk (South Australia vs Tasmania, 2023)

31 balls - AB de Villiers (South Africa vs West Indies, 2015)

32 balls - Sakibul Gani (Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2025)

Most sixes in a List A innings