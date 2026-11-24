The Pakistan military’s proposal to carve out new provinces by splitting the existing four in the country brought thousands of Sindhi nationalists to the streets of Pakistan’s commercial capital, Karachi, with the demand of a ‘Sindhudesh’ resurfacing and one outfit even threatening an economic blockade of Punjab.

The public anger against the proposed division of Sindh, a move by the Asim Munir-led military establishment, spilt onto streets and threatens to blow up into a fresh political storm.

The proposal was floated by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a close aide of Munir, to create smaller administrative units through a possible referendum.

The protesters rejected the proposed referendum, arguing that it could be used to legitimise a predetermined decision on Sindh’s division already taken by the authorities.

JSMM threatens economic blockade of Punjab

Sindhi nationalist outfit Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) threatened an economic blockade of Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous and politically powerful province, even as its members chanted pro-Sindhudesh slogans, saying Sindh’s integrity was “non-negotiable”.

Thousands of demonstrators carrying red flags marched through Karachi on Sunday, under the banner of the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee (JSRC), a coalition of four Sindhi nationalist parties. The march was led by Jeay Sindh Mahaz chairman Riaz Ali Chandio, Niaz Kalani and other nationalist leaders.

‘The Sindhi nation rejects Pakistan as an unnatural state’

“Sindh is not Pakistan,” said Shafi Muhammad Burfat, the Germany-based chairman of the JSMM.

“The Sindhi nation rejects Pakistan as an unnatural state, a Punjabi colonial occupation, and every conspiracy by the deceptive Punjabi military to divide Sindh. It appeals to the world, the United Nations, and the international community to support the independence of Sindhudesh, its homeland. Sindh is not Pakistan; the national restoration of Sindhudesh is the fundamental objective of the Sindhi nation’s struggle,” Burfat said on X.

Sindhi nationalist groups accuse the Punjab-dominated establishment of attempting to undermine their province’s territorial integrity.

While Pakistan currently has four provinces, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has spoken of increasing their number to between 12 and 15.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on November 22 that the discussions on a referendum could take concrete shape by the end of 2026.

Sindhi nationalists mobilise against division of province

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also organised demonstrations in Karachi and other districts. The party’s Sindh leader, Rashid Mehmood Soomro, suggested that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Sindhi nationalist parties could join forces against the proposed division.

Sindhi nationalist leaders also accused the Pakistani establishment of exploiting the province economically and politically.

They also alleged that the establishment had taken control of millions of acres of agricultural land, coastal islands and the province’s oil, gas and coal resources.

Sindhudesh is a proposed independent and secular homeland for the Sindhi people. The demand was championed by nationalist leader GM Syed after the creation of Bangladesh in 1971, with the objective of separating Sindh from Pakistan. Sindhis argue that Sindh is not merely an administrative unit but it is their historical homeland with a distinct civilisation, language and cultural identity that predates the creation of Pakistan.