/KATSEYE’s Sophia Laforteza to return in 2027 after hiatus, agency issues statement

KATSEYE fans will have to wait until next year to see Sophia Laforteza return to group activities, as the singer will remain on hiatus for the rest of 2026. The group’s agency, HYBE x Geffen, has now issued a statement confirming that Sophia is expected to resume activities in 2027. The girl group currently is on THE WILDWORLD TOUR

KATSEYE's agency gives an update about Sophia Laforteza

Taking to social media platforms, HBYE X Geffen announced that while Sophia remains on a hiatus from the rest of the group for the current activities, including the WILDWORLD tour, she will resuming it next year. The statement read, "Hello, we are happy to share that Sophia will resume group activities with KATSEYE beginning the first week of January 2027."

It further reads, "Sophia has been prioritizing her health and well-being with our full support and resources. While Sophia will not be participating in THE WILDWORLD TOUR in North America or promotional activities for the remainder of this year, we look forward to welcoming her back as KATSEYE continues the next chapter together in 2027."

"We are incredibly grateful to EYEKONS for the continued love, support and understanding you've shown Sophia and KATSEYE. Thank you for standing by her, and we look forward to celebrating her return with you in the new year. Thank you HXG", the statement concluded.

Internet reacts to Sophia's extension of hiatus

Soon after the announcement, fans came out in support of the group and member, wishing her to come back stronger. One user wrote, “We love you Sophia.”

Another user wrote, "EYEKONS, drop your tags in support of KATSEYE's Sophia. Let's fill timeline with love, encouragement and messages reminding her how much she means to us. WE MISS YOU SOPHIA. #MissingOurBestLeaderSophia #GetWellSoonFiFi #KATSEYE #SOPHIALAFORTEZA."

"No shade or anything towards manon and her fans but can we just be happy that one of the members are coming back from a hiatus? Because everyone is talking about manon but I don’t see anyone happy that Sophia is coming back", wrote the third user.

Why did Sophia Laforteza take a hiatus?

Sophia announced her temporary break in August 2026, explaining that she needed to focus on her mental health and wellness. Following medical consultations, she was advised to take an extended period of rest and receive ongoing care.