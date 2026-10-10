/Adéla gives KATSEYE’s Lara Raj and Megan Skendiel a shout-out at Fonda Theatre in LA

Adéla and KATSEYE share a connection that dates back to The Debut: Dream Academy, the competition series that followed aspiring performers competing for a place in the group. Although Adéla did not make it beyond the first round, she has since pursued her own music career. During her recent Los Angeles show, the singer acknowledged KATSEYE members Lara Raj and Megan Skendiel in the audience and spoke about the story behind her song Ain’t in LA.

Adéla gives a shout-out to KATSEYE’s Lara and Megan

During the concert, Adéla spotted KATSEYE members Lara Raj and Megan Skendiel in the balcony, alongside Saint Satine’s Emily Kelavos. She reflected on moving to Los Angeles to participate in The Debut: Dream Academy, the competition series that documented the search for members of the group that would eventually become KATSEYE.

Adéla recalled how the contestants trained together while working towards the same goal. Although she did not progress beyond the first round, she acknowledged that her former fellow contestants had gone on to achieve what they had originally set out to do.

Her shout-out offered a glimpse into the shared history between the singer and the KATSEYE members, whose careers have taken different paths since the competition.

What did Adéla say about ‘Ain’t in LA’?

Adéla also took a moment to explain the meaning behind “Ain’t in LA”, one of the tracks on her debut album Prima. Speaking to the audience, she acknowledged that performing the song in Los Angeles could feel awkward given its message about the city and the culture surrounding fame.

The song pushes back against the idea that Los Angeles and its celebrity circles are the ultimate measure of success. Adéla has explained that she grew tired of seeing the same famous people and beauty standards repeatedly celebrated, while other talented people received less attention. The track’s message is not simply about rejecting Los Angeles. The city also serves as a symbol of a larger idea: people do not need to belong to a particular place or fit a prescribed image to be talented, interesting or worthy of recognition.

All about Adéla

Adéla’s journey began in Slovakia before she moved to Los Angeles to pursue opportunities in pop music. Her participation in The Debut: Dream Academy introduced her to a wider audience, even though she did not make the final group.