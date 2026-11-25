In a reported case of honour killing a 19-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Iran by her parents. The victim, identified as Helia Fattahi, was two months pregnant after being in a relationship with a young man. She disclosed the news to her family last week but the news enraged her parents, who allegedly killed her.

Fattahi was forced to swallow approximately 30 anticonvulsant pills by her parents, who severely beat her before suffocating her to death with a pillow.

According to Iran International, a local media house, the incident happened in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj on Saturday night.

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Meanwhile, police have arrested the accused parents, Voria Fattahi and Leila Veis on charges of killing their daughter. Both the parents confessed to the killing during interrogation.

The parents initially had gone to court on Saturday (Nov 21) to file a complaint against Fattahi but after they returned, they forced her to swallow the pills. However, Fattahi survived which enraged the parents, who then suffocate her to death.

Hengaw and another rights group, Hana, both described the murder as a so-called honor killing.

The police and Hengaw gave the woman's age as 19. The police refused to give any detail about the girl's pregnancy or on how she was killed.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's failure to enact effective laws protecting women and children from domestic violence, together with legal loopholes and lenient penalties for perpetrators of so-called “honour killings,” leaves women vulnerable to structural violence and reinforces a culture of impunity," Hengaw said.