Vaibhav Sooryavanshi redefined the record for List A (50-over) batting on Tuesday (Nov 24) when he scored a 53-ball 204 against UAE for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha. Sooryavanshi, 15 years of age, had previous scores of 11 and 26 in the tournament, but turned on beast mode and scored the fastest double hundred in List A cricket while hitting 28 sixes - the most in a List A innings. In an interview with the BCCI, Sooryavanshi revealed he spoke to his idol Yuvraj Singh, which helped him fix mistakes in his batting.

Sooryavanshi reveals Yuvraj's role after smashing 204 in 53 balls

"I spoke to only four people [before the game]. Of course, I spoke to my father, as always. Then my childhood coach, Manish Ojha. And my friend, who was with me from the Under-19s - his name is Pratham Jachak. And the fourth one is Yuvraj Sir. I spoke to him for almost half an hour," Sooryavanshi said.

"He explained a lot of things about my batting. Because I was very tense, I spoke to him openly. 'Sir, I am having these problems when I am going out to bat.' He explained everything to me for half an hour. He mainly told me, 'If you bat for 20 balls, the team's score will be different.' He told me a lot of technical things. All of that helped me a lot. I felt I was making a mistake, which I tried to fix yesterday. I tried to do what he told me to do. That helped me."

How Sooryavanshi killed the chase against UAE

Batting first in the must-win match, UAE scored 248 runs, thanks to Harpreet Singh's 130. Coming in to bat as an opener, Sooryavanshi said in the interview: "In the last two matches, I was trying to play like in a longer format. Even today, I had the same mindset. But when I saw the pitch, I didn't think it would help [the bowlers] much. If I tried to play my shots - the ball was coming onto my bat. So I decided to back my strengths."