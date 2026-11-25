Former England skipper Ben Stokes has submitted his name for the upcoming IPL 2027 mini-auction, scheduled for December 16 in Goa. Stokes, who last played in the IPL back in 2023, did not enter the mega auction in 2025, rendering him ineligible to enter the next mini-auction in 2026. The all-rounder last played a T20 in 2024 in The Hundred, but has entered the IPL mini-auction at the highest base price of INR 2 crore. The move comes after Stokes retired from international cricket in the summer of 2026, leaving his schedule wide open for franchise cricket.

Stokes enters IPL auction

The England all-rounder is a sought-after player in the cash-rich league, as evident from his previous auction prices. In 2017, he was bought by the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) for a record price of INR 14.5 crore, which made him the most expensive foreign player at the time. In 2023, he was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 16.25 crore, again making him one of the most expensive players ever at the time.

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His name featured in the longlist shared by the IPL franchises with the board for the auction, as reported by Cricinfo. He is one of only 30 players in the 1,220-player list to have set the base price at the highest ceiling of INR 2 crore.

Stokes' career in IPL