New Delhi: Pakistan’s first Hangor-class submarine has joined the fleet, but the vessel’s ability to stay hidden still depends on diesel engines that have yet to prove themselves at sea. PNS Hangor was commissioned at Sanya on 30 April 2026 and reached Karachi in June. It is the lead vessel in an eight-submarine order placed with China in 2015, worth an estimated $4–5 billion. Four boats are being built in Chinese yards; the other four will be assembled at Karachi Shipyard. Pakistani officials have highlighted the Stirling-cycle air-independent propulsion (AIP) system and improved stealth.

The AIP plant lets the submarine remain submerged for extended periods at low speed without running its diesels, typically cited as two to three weeks. That is a clear gain over older boats that must snorkel more often. It does not, however, remove the need for diesel generators. The four CHD620 engines on each boat are required to recharge the batteries that provide high electrical power, to operate on the surface, and to support higher-speed transit. Battery charging forces the boat to snorkel near the surface, raising a mast that can be detected by radar or infrared sensors while the diesels produce radiated noise.

The design originally specified German MTU 396 diesels, long regarded as a quiet and reliable submarine powerplant. Germany withheld export licences under the EU arms embargo on China. China substituted its own CHD620, a domestic engine produced by Henan Diesel and described as a derivative of the MTU design. Before the Hangor, the CHD620 had no documented service in any navy’s front-line submarine force, including China’s own Yuan-class boats, which continue to use the German engines.

Thailand faced the same substitution on its S26T submarine and delayed acceptance for years. Bangkok ultimately approved the CHD620 in 2025 only after more than 6,000 hours of bench testing and negotiated an extended warranty. Pakistan has not published a comparable independent evaluation.

Any increase in diesel noise or vibration widens the range at which a snorkelling boat can be detected, reducing the safe window for charging and raising the proportion of patrol time spent exposed. Chinese and Pakistani statements point to vibration isolation and shock mounting, but no independent acoustic data have been released.