The Karthigai Deepam was lit at the traditional site above the Uchhipillaiyar temple at Tamil Nadu’s Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on Tuesday and not at the Deepathoon stone pillar, despite a Supreme Court order permitting the ritual at the spot.

A team of priests of the Subramaniya Swamy Temple lit a lamp on Tuesday, days after the Supreme Court permitted the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thiruparankundram hill.

The lamp lighting was held amid heightened security, with several people being detained by police citing apprehensions of disorder based on intelligence inputs and their past conduct.

Police forcibly detain members of Hindu outfits

Police forcibly detained members of Hindu outfits as a scuffle broke out at the entrance to the hill pathway. Members of Hindu outfits stood at the entrance to the pathway and raised slogans against the government.

Several BJP leaders and members of Hindu organisations were also detained across Tamil Nadu as police enforced restrictions ahead of the ceremony.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench had directed the Tamil Nadu government and all authorities concerned to comply with the Supreme Court’s November 20 order permitting the ceremonial lighting of the lamp at the hilltop Deepathoon. It also directed officials to release all persons unlawfully detained under prohibitory orders imposed in Thiruparankundram.

The direction was issued to the district collector, police commissioner and temple authorities amid restrictions surrounding the ceremony.

Hindu groups have been demanding lighting of lamp at deepathoon

The dispute is over the longstanding demand by Hindu groups and a section of devotees to light a traditional oil lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on the upper reaches of Thiruparankundram hill, during the annual Karthigai Deepam festival.

The Subramaniya Swamy Temple is situated at the foothills, while Sikkander Badusha Dargah is located near the hilltop. A Shiva temple is also situated on the hill.

Hindu groups maintain that the stone pillar where they seek to light the lamp belongs to the temple, and they cite civil court decisions dating back about a century.

However, Dargah officials and Muslim organisations have opposed the proposed lighting, citing its proximity to their place of worship.

The dispute involves questions of ownership and the rights of the respective parties.

Supreme Court permitted one-time lighting of Karthigai Deepam

On November 20, the Supreme Court permitted a one-time ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the hilltop Deepathoon on November 24, near the Sikkander Badusha Dargah. The apex court specified that the ceremony must be conducted by an authorised team and barred the general public, processions and gatherings at the hilltop site to maintain law and order.

Thousands of personnel were deployed across the hill after the Joseph Vijay-led government challenged the Supreme Court’s order.

The Deepathoon is a stone pillar situated on the upper reaches of Thiruparankundram Hill, around 50 metres from the Dargah.