The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government and all authorities concerned to comply with the Supreme Court’s order permitting the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai district. The bench also directed the release of all persons unlawfully detained under Thiruparankundram prohibitory orders.

The direction was issued to the district collector, police commissioner and temple authorities amid heightened security and restrictions ahead of the Deepam lighting ceremony.

The High Court also clarified that the pendency of a review petition could not be cited as a reason to disregard the Supreme Court’s order. The HC intervention came amid a dispute over the implementation of the apex court’s November 20 order, which permitted a one-time lighting of the lamp at the hilltop Deepathoon.

The state informed the HC that 258 persons have been detained apprehending law and order issues based on intelligence and past conduct.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, who was placed under house arrest while attempting to visit Thiruparankundram, accused the police of preventing him from exercising his fundamental rights.

“In the absence of any legally valid prohibitory order, the police are preventing me from visiting the temple to offer prayers. Preventing us from leaving our homes in the name of arrest amounts to a violation of an individual’s fundamental rights,” he said.

Citing Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, Nagenthran said citizens had the right to worship according to their faith and freely practise religious activities.

“However, these fundamental rights are being denied in Tamil Nadu. Despite the Supreme Court’s directions, how can restrictions on lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering prayers at sacred places such as Thiruparankundram be justified?” he said.

He also alleged that around 200 police personnel had been deployed outside his residence since morning, and police vehicles even followed him when he attempted to drop his children at school. “Such acts of oppression are taking place only in Tamil Nadu and are not witnessed in any other state,” he said.

Nagenthran accused the state government of using the restrictions to divert public attention from other issues, including sexual harassment allegations against ruling party members and MLAs and the Kallakurichi incident.

The Hindu groups and a section of devotees have been for years demanding to light a traditional oil lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on the upper reaches of Thiruparankundram hill, during the annual Karthigai Deepam festival.

The Supreme Court, in its November 20 interim order, permitted a one-time ceremonial lighting of the lamp at the hilltop Deepathoon on November 24, near the Sikkander Badusha Dargah. It directed that the ceremony be conducted by an authorised team and barred the general public, processions and gatherings at the hilltop site to maintain law and order.